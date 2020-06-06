Summer-like Weekend Ahead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will soar to near 90 degrees this weekend despite all the clouds moving in. A few showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon and some of the rain could even be heavy. Overnight temperatures will drop to the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. A low rain chance will return Sunday with the day staying mainly dry.
Ahead of an approaching cold front the chance for a few showers will stay in the forecast and the temps will feel rather hot. Next week temperatures will finally cool down to the mid 80s. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Cristobal is moving due north through the Gulf of Mexico and will make landfall Sunday nigh night along the Louisiana coast. This system will continue to usher in more moisture and high clouds early next week to the southeast.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain and storms chance; HIGH: 89.
TOMORROW: Mostly clouds, low rain chance; HIGH: 90.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, slight shower and storm chance; HIGH: 89.
TUESDAY: Not as hot, low shower chance; HIGH: 86.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
