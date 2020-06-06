Two injured after falling off boating dock in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A juvenile and her father have been hospitalized after police say they fell off a boating dock on their way to a boating tour Saturday.
At approximately 1:25 p.m., a commercial tour boat was loading passengers for a boat ride at Wharfside Street. As the passengers were getting ready to set foot on the boat’s second deck, a two-year-old in a stroller and her father fell off the ramp and approximately 20 feet into the water between the boat and dock, according to the Charleston Police Department.
The crew was able to pull the stroller with the child in it and the father out of the water and onto the boat. The father suffered an injury to his right arm and the two-year-old suffered minor injuries. The two have been taken to an area hospital.
The boat captain stated that the current briefly pulled the boat away from the ramp causing the victims to fall into the water.
