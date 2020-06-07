Charleston Police investigating deadly motorcycle accident on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal collision on I-26.
The accident happened just after midnight on Sunday near mile marker 219.
Investigators say a motorcycle was traveling onto exit 219 and struck the curb, causing the operator of the motorcycle to be ejected.
According to the Charleston Police Department, the motorcyclist died as a result of their injuries.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased.
This fatal collision marks the fifth investigated by the Charleston Police Department in 2020.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.