Cloudy Skies with Scattered Showers Possible

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Tropical Storm Cristobal moves north, the system will continue to usher in high clouds and the chance for a few showers. That chance will increase this afternoon. We are not expecting widespread rain, but keep the umbrella close as a few hit or miss showers are possible. Despite all the clouds, high temperatures will feel very warm and humid as they rise into the upper 80s. Rain chances will taper off this evening and temps will fall to the Low 70s.
A cold front will be stalling out as Cristobal continues on its path north early this week. This setup will keep plenty of deep, tropical moisture across the southeast. Scattered showers are possible again Monday under cloudy skies with greater rain chances arriving Tuesday.
TODAY: Warm with slight chance for scattered showers; HIGH: 89.
TOMORROW: Scattered showers possible; HIGH: 89.
TUESDAY: Warm with chance for scattered showers and isolated storms; HIGH: 87.
WEDNESDAY: Warm with slight chance for a few showers and an isolated storm; HIGH: 88.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
