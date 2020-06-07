Cloudy Skies with Scattered Showers Possible

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Tropical Storm Cristobal moves north, the system will continue to usher in high clouds and the chance for a few showers. That chance will increase this afternoon. We are not expecting widespread rain, but keep the umbrella close as a few hit or miss showers are possible. Despite all the clouds, high temperatures will feel very warm and humid as they rise into the upper 80s. Rain chances will taper off this evening and temps will fall to the Low 70s.