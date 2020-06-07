Coast Guard rescues three from grounded boat on Georgetown jetties

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - The United States Coast Guard rescued three people after a boat became grounded on the Georgetown jetties.
The Coast Guard said it received a report from a good samaritan at around 11:30 a.m. that a 17-foot, aluminum vessel was stuck on the rocks.
A response boat and a Sea Tow Georgetown crew later arrived and found two people on the jetty rocks, and the other still inside the boat.
All three people were taken back to shore safely. No injuries were reported.
The Coast Guard said Sea Tow will attempt to salvage the boat at high tide.
