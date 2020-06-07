Protest on Ravenel Bridge planned for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Protesters are planning to gather for the ninth day in a row in the Charleston area, calling for an end to police brutality and justice for the death of George Floyd.
On Sunday,a peaceful protest march on the Ravenel Bridge is scheduled at 3 p.m.
Demonstrators are asked to gather in front of the playground at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park and then march up the Ravenel Bridge.
The march is expected to end at 5:30 pm.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.