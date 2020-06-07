Sen. Lindsey Graham to hold “Get Out The Vote” event in Charleston Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham will be in Charleston on Sunday as part of a pre-primary “Get Out the Vote” event.
He will be in Charleston on Sunday at the Get Out the Vote Yard Sign Distribution, located at 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd #1. Media availability begins at 2 p.m.
Sen. Graham will thank volunteers and hold a press conference to discuss the Republican Primary on Tuesday.
He will also be in Columbia at 10:00 a.m. and Greenville at 12:00 p.m. on Monday.
