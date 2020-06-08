Berkeley Co. teacher surprised at airport after year-long deployment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Monday afternoon, teachers from Foxbank Elementary School in Berkeley County filled the lobby at the Charleston International Airport. They brought signs, American flags and noisemakers to welcome home one of their own.
Capt. Brittany Lawrence, who teachers fourth grade at Foxbank, was deployed for nearly a year in Kuwait with the United States Army. She saw the group through the glass as she walked toward baggage claim and was welcomed with hugs and tears.
“It feels great to be home,” Lawrence said. "And finally getting the chance to spend time with my daughter... it feels great. When she was deployed, she left behind her husband and 6-month-old baby girl. She said now it’s time to get back to normal life.
“Getting adjusted to being a mom and being a teacher and everything. I have so much to get back to," she added.
