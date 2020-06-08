Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office requesting funds for riot gear

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking the county for $65,000 in emergency spending for civil disturbance equipment.
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says he already created his budget for this year, but at Monday’s special county council meeting, he will be asking for additional funding to be better equipped for protests and riots in the future.
He says they had to borrow gear over the past week just to help Charleston County and Summerville during their protests.
Lewis says this equipment includes riot-type helmets and shields, batons, gas masks, gas canisters for gas masks, and different crowd control equipment like pepper ball pellets, and tear gas.
The sheriff says while there were no riots in Berkeley County, he thinks it would be best to try to get this equipment as soon as possible in order to protect the deputies, local businesses, and the people who just want to exercise their Free Speech rights.
"This is something that I really wish I didn't have to do, but for me to be able to protect the citizens of Berkeley County and businesses, and ensure safety of our citizens, this is just a necessary expenditure and tool that we need that we did not budget for basically," Lewis said.
He says right now, the only people on staff who have this equipment in Berkeley County are members of the SWAT team.
Lewis says this $65,000 is just to pay for enough equipment to assemble a team together that could be able to handle a situation until additional resources arrive. He says this is not enough to outfit every deputy in the sheriff’s office.
Lewis says this equipment comes from different law enforcement supply companies from around the country.
If the Sheriff’s Office request is approved at Monday night’s special council meeting, Lewis says he will start ordering equipment immediately. He says some equipment is harder to get than others because it is in such high demand across the entire country right now.
Lewis says he is also looking at new procedures for training for deputies.
"The training, the folks that are exercising their free speech rights, there's no training for that. It's basically crowd control and traffic control and ensuring that the protesters are able to exercise their rights safely and the community around them is safe. That part we do all the time," Lewis said. "We will probably step up or training as it relates to aggressive criminal behavior from large crowds and gatherings, we're in the process of stepping that up."
Monday’s council meeting is at 6 p.m.
