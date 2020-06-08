‘Black Liberation Fund’ bailing out protesters from jail, providing ongoing resources

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Protesters in the Lowcountry are calling for justice and taking a stand against racism following the death of George Floyd.
Authorities say Floyd, an African American man, died in policy custody in Minneapolis. Four officers are now facing charges in connection to his death.
The founder of the ‘Black Liberation Fund’, Latisha Imara, says their mission is to provide aftercare protest funds which include bailing out protesters from jail, attorney resources, transportation, food and more.
Imara says after attending a protest she saw the pain of protesters and the need for this resource.
"People had a heart to donate, and people wanted to know what they could do and that kind of thing," Imara said. "We decided to come up with the 'Black Liberation Fund.'"
Imara says so far the grassroots organization has bailed out about 10 to 15 people in the Charleston area. She says it’s created to assist African Americans and people of color because they are disproportionately incarcerated and often face higher penalties.
She says it's funded by donations and they've received money from people not only in South Carolina but from across the world.
"What we are doing is caring for people and supporting them in their decisions to choose to participate in peaceful protests, so yes peaceful protesters are our focus," Imara said. "We want to make it clear, we're not saying you run out and commit a crime so we can help bail you out."
North Charleston Police Department officials say they've arrested six adults for their unlawful actions during the protest held in North Charleston.
The charges were disorderly conduct and curfew violation.
Charleston Police Department official say during the protests they’ve pursued active investigations resulting in 46 arrest warrants for 18 people. They say 22 warrants have been served on four people at this time. The charges include assault and battery, arson, burglary, inciting a riot, and damage to property.
A statement provided by a spokesperson for Charleston Police Department, Karen Nix, says in part:
“CPD remains committed to seeking justice for businesses and residents alike that were impacted by recent events. We remain committed in identifying, charging, and apprehending all violent instigators who exploited legitimate, peaceful protests and engaged in destructive behavior against our city.”
To learn more about donation efforts, become a volunteer or to request services you can email blackliberationfund@gmail.com or text 803-387-2552. You can also visit their Facebook page.
