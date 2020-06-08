Charleston Co. Public Library summer feeding program begins Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library kicked off its Summer Feeding program Monday at several library branches.
The program is a partnership with the library, the Charleston County School District and the Lowcountry Food Bank to provide free weekly meals and snacks to children 18 years old and younger during the summer.
The program, which is in conjunction with CCSD's Seamless Summer Feeding and the food bank's Summer Meals programs, provides free grab-and-go meals or snacks to children in low-income areas during the traditional summer vacation period.
CCPL will serve grab-and-go meals to children and teens age 18 and younger between June 8 and Aug. 7 at seven branch locations on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the following times:
- John’s Island Regional: 3531 Maybank Highway, John’s Island, 10:30 - 10:45 a.m.
- Otranto Regional: 2261 Otranto Road, Charleston, 10:30 – 10:45 a.m.
- Dorchester Road Regional: 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, 11:10 - 11:25 a.m.
- Hurd/St. Andrews Regional: 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston, 11:15 - 11:30 a.m.
- John L. Dart: 1067 King Street, Charleston, 11:50 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.
- Cooper River Memorial: 3503 Rivers Avenue, Charleston, 12 - 12:15 p.m.
- Main Library: 68 Calhoun Street, Charleston, 12:20 – 12:35 p.m.
Food will not be served on July 3 since all locations will be closed for Independence Day.
The Lowcountry Food Bank will also serve hearty snacks at the Edisto, McClellanville and St. Paul’s Hollywood libraries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. between June 8 and Aug. 7:
- Edisto: 1589 Highway 174, Edisto Island
- McClellanville: 222 Baker Street, McClellanville
- St. Paul’s Hollywood: 5130 Hwy 165, Hollywood
These snack distributions are not part of the CCSD Summer Feeding Program.
