Charleston Co. schools to begin virtual graduations Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District will begin celebrating its 2020 graduates Monday with virual graduation ceremonies.
The district will allow families to view virtual graduation ceremonies starting at 7 p.m. The ceremonies will consist of a prerecorded video for each high school including student photos, commencement speeches, and remarks.
Families will be able to access the virtual ceremony from each school's website and the videos will also be posted on Facebook and YouTube.
District officials say in-person graduations plans are being made for when it's safe to hold large group gatherings. The school district has not determined when that will be, but officials say they will likely take place at outdoor venues with social distancing guidelines and a limited number of guests for each graduate.
Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait says recognizing graduates is a top priority and so is health and safety.
The district will notify graduates and parents with details when in-person ceremony plans are final.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.