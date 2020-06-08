Charleston County Schools approved to be part of eLearning pilot program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has been approved to be part of an eLearning pilot program which will give the district the ability to teach students virtually if they cannot physically return to school.
The program’s details are set to be outlined during Monday’s school board meeting. Chief Academic Officer Karolyn Belcher will be in charge of the presentation over Zoom.
The county’s students may also be returning to school one week earlier than previously planned.
On Monday, the board will be notified that, pending decisions made at the state level, an additional five days of instruction may need to be added to the academic calendar.
“Right now, children are expected to return to school the third week in August,” superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait said last month. “We believe that with the state’s assistance we’ll be returning, at least K-8, the second week of August. This means our teachers will show up the first week of August. All of that is preliminary pending funding."
An update from the Safe Restart Task Force will also be given.
The committee is made up of a number of members, including an MUSC representative, a Department of Health representative, two principals, two teachers, two parents, district division leaders, and a business representative.
They met for the first time on Friday and are tasked with developing health, safety, and security protocols, identifying facility changes, and polling every family: “in school or online?”
They will be giving updates throughout the summer on their progress and will present a final report to the school board at the end of July.
The full board meeting can be watched here.
