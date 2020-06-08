Daily Showers and Storms Possible

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Plenty of deep, tropical moisture will stick around the Lowcountry even after Cristobal’s demise. A southerly flow will continue to usher in moisture ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will stall out and continue to help keep the rain chance in the forecast each day.
The next few days will continue to feel hot and humid. It will not take much for showers and an isolated storm fire up each afternoon, but the highest chance will come on Thursday as a front nears the area. We cannot rule out a storm or two becoming marginally severe this week. Although the severe threat remains low. Temperatures will continue to top out in the upper 80s during the next few days with mild and muggy mornings in the 70s. By the weekend rain chance should begin to taper off and more sunshine should peek through.
TONIGHT: Cloudy, mild & muggy; LOW: 74.
TOMORROW: Mostly clouds with afternoons showers and storm; HIGH: 88.
WEDNESDAY: A few showers and isolated storm possible; HIGH: 89.
THURSDAY: Chance for scattered rain and storms; HIGH: 87.
FRIDAY: Afternoon showers and storms possible; HIGH: 86.
SATURDAY: Slight chance for showers and storm; HIGH: 88.
SUNDAY: Hot and drier; HIGH: 89.
MONDAY: Cooler start and mainly dry; HIGH: 86.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
