Daily Showers and Storms Possible

The next few days will continue to feel hot and humid. It will not take much for showers and an isolated storm fire up each afternoon, but the highest chance will come on Thursday as a front nears the area. We cannot rule out a storm or two becoming marginally severe this week. Although the severe threat remains low. Temperatures will continue to top out in the upper 80s during the next few days with mild and muggy mornings in the 70s. By the weekend rain chance should begin to taper off and more sunshine should peek through.