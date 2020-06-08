Five Buccaneers named to Big South Football 2010-19 All-Decade Team

Solomon Brown (2015-18) was a difference-maker at both linebacker and defensive end over his four years with the Buccaneers. Brown set a number of milestones throughout his playing career as he became just the third player in conference history to earn First Team All-Big South recognition in each of his four playing seasons. He joined former CSU alum Jada Ross (2004-07) as just the second Buc to earn All-Conference nods in each of his four playing years.