Lowcountry prosecutor renews call for excessive force law in wake of George Floyd killing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the wake of the George Floyd killing, a Lowcountry prosecutor is renewing her call for an excessive force law for South Carolina.
Solicitor Scarlett Wilson says our state is one of nine that do not have such a law. In 2017, Wilson helped create a task force to study other states’ excessive force laws.
She says a proposal was drafted for our state and approved by the prosecution commission.
However the state legislature hasn’t signed on yet.
Wilson says right now there is nothing specific on the state books dealing with the use of excessive force by police officers. She says the new law would establish specific guidelines for juries to decide if an officer goes too far in making an arrest.
“It’s rare, it’s rare because most officers do the right thing,” Wilson said Monday “But when they don’t they need a way to be held accountable in a way that’s fair to the community and the way it’s fair to the officer.”
Wilson says without a state excessive force law, she has had to turn to the feds for help in prosecuting officers.
“That’s one of the reasons too that you see us looking to the feds sometimes for help. When we have situations that don’t fit well into South Carolina law, when it’s clear something wrong has been done,” Wilson said.
Wilson said under the excessive force law penalties would depend on the severity of the injuries.
She says there’s room for debate but she hopes the legislature will consider passing it in 2021.
