Monday is last day to vote absentee in South Carolina primary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you want to vote in-person absentee in the South Carolina Primary, you have until 5 p.m. Monday to do so.
The primary is being held Tuesday.
If you want to vote absentee, you must do so by 5 p.m. at your county voter registration office.
Click here to find the voter registration office in your county.
When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following Photo IDs:
- SC Driver's License
- Includes standard license and REAL ID
- SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
- Includes standard ID card and REAL ID
- Includes SC Concealed Weapons Permit
- SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
- Federal Military ID
- Includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and Veterans Affairs Benefits Card
- US Passport
- Includes US Passport ID Card
Be sure to bring your photo ID with you to your polling place.
If you cannot get a photo ID, bring your non-photo voter registration card with you to the polling place. You may vote a provisional ballot after signing an affidavit stating you have a reasonable impediment to obtaining a photo ID. A reasonable impediment is any valid reason, beyond your control, which created an obstacle to obtaining a photo ID.
If you have a mail-in absentee ballot, it has to at the voter registration office no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday.
If you plan to vote in person during Tuesday’s primary election, you can click here to check your polling place, which may have changed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
