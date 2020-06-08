New pledge asks local businesses to put health and safety first

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry hospitals, businesses and organizations are being asked to take a pledge to put health and safety first.
It’s led by One Region, which is a collaborative initiative focused on building a stronger, more inclusive regional economy.
The pledge is part of its campaign to safely reopen Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley Counties.
"We started by putting out a plan that recommended a methodical phased in approach. Second, we put out 14 guidelines that were industry specific so we covered everything," One Region chairman Hank Taylor said. "Where we are right now is figuring out how we build confidence for employers, confidence for employees and confidence for customers. So this next step is a pledge built on 8 tenets."
Organizations would commit to things like using masks, reducing occupancy, and putting in safety protocols for employees.
Roper St. Francis Healthcare is one of 25 organizations that have already signed the pledge.
“We’re seeing increased numbers of cases in South Carolina. We keep hitting higher and higher cases of COVID daily,” Roper Chief Medical Officer Robert Oliverio said." So for businesses to be open and to keep the community safe, you need to follow these rules."
Once a business takes the pledge, they will be included in One Region’s online data base for recovery where people will be able to search and find that business.
For a full list of businesses that have pledged or to participate, click here.
