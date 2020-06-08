Police investigating after driver, passenger found shot at James Island post office

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a driver and passenger were found shot in a truck at a parking lot at the James Island post office.
The investigation began at 3:55 p.m. on Sunday when a Charleston police officer responded to 579 Folly Road for an assault.
When he got there he saw a Ford F-150 truck in the middle of the parking lot.
The officer reported that the truck’s passenger side door opened and a male subject got out and said he had been shot.
The officer also located the driver in the driver’s seat and also said he had been shot as well.
Emergency crews then responded to the scene which included fire units and EMS crews.
Both victims were transported to MUSC.
The shooting incident led to the closure of a portion of the James Island connector as authorities investigated the case.
