Public input needed on rapid bus system to decrease traffic on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Monday afternoon, Live 5 News got a new look at a rapid transit system in the Lowcountry which is supposed to decrease congestion on I-26.
The project is known as the “Lowcountry Rapid Transit System” and, after a few months of public meetings and analysis, the team has come up with the preferred route.
The bus system will begin in Summerville, travel along Highway 78, turn onto Rivers Avenue, use King Street Extension to avoid railroad crossings and enter the peninsula via Meeting Street and Calhoun Street to get to the medical district.
“This project will provide an alternative to that congestion on I-26,” said Sharon Hollis, who is the principal planner for the Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) and project manager for the Lowcountry Rapid Transit System. "Right now there is not a fast, reliable transit alternative where the buses can operate in their own dedicated lane and ultimately bypass that congestion.”
The goal is to give these buses their own lane in places where that is possible, like on Rivers Avenue, so they can bypass traffic and work with traffic signals to keep the buses moving.
“It will also provide improved mobility for those bicyclists and pedestrians that use the Rivers Avenue corridor,” Hollis added.
Right now there are 27 proposed stops along the route but the goal is to get down to 20 so the entire trip takes about an hour.
“We really need that feedback from the public on those options,” Hollis said.
Starting June 10 there will be a virtual meeting the public can view online to see where those proposed stops will be and give feedback.
The system will stretch 26 miles from Summerville to downtown and the goal right now is to have 16 vehicles. It is expected to cost more than $380 million to construct and the goal is to be done in 2026.
About $200 million from Charleston County’s half cents sales tax will go towards the project. You can read more about it and view the meeting starting on June 10 by clicking: here.
