Racist post attributed to Clemson student were from ‘fake social media account’, university says

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) — Clemson University officials say a racist social media post attributed to a Clemson student was from a fake social media account.
The post surfaced last week on Twitter and Instagram and the accounts claimed to belong to a “Conor Blackmon.”
University officials announced Monday that there is no one of that name registered at Clemson, either as a current student or incoming student.
The university asked two Clemson faculty members who are national experts in the identification and tactics of so-called social media “trolls” – Patrick Warren, associate professor of economics, and Darren Linvill, associate professor of communication – to analyze the accounts.
Officials said they discovered unusual posting patterns and additional inconsistencies in the account details that led them to conclude these accounts have been set up and are being operated under false pretenses.
“Clemson deeply regrets any pain and concern these posts have caused, especially to our students and alumni of color,” a statement from the university said. “The University will continue to closely monitor social media for this type of activity and respond accordingly.”
