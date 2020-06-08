Summerville High School seniors prepare for in-person graduation

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The seniors at Summerville High are getting up early Monday morning for a celebration some feared they would miss.
Monday marks the first day of a week of graduation ceremonies for Dorchester County School District 2.
This year, masks will be added to the traditional cap and gown attire as hundreds of seniors get ready to walk across the stage.
First there were parades in cars. DD2 Executive Director of Middle and High Schools Greg Harrison said the district considered taking the celebration virtual but wanted to make this year as close to normal as they could for the seniors.
"We all came together to develop some plans where we felt like our district could offer a face to face graduation following social distancing guidelines and honor our graduates of 2020," Harrison said.
Summerville High School's graduation begins at 7:30 a.m. at McKissick Field.
The graduates' chairs are placed 6 feet apart throughout the field. All students will be limited to two tickets and their graduation packets will contain three masks.
Graduates will walk across the stage as usual but without any handshaking.
Families are being asked not to come down onto the field after the ceremony.
"We've got a lot of positive feedback from students who are just excited that we are at least getting together one last time," Harrison said. "They get to walk across the stage. Families are excited."
Fort Dorchester High School’s graduation will be on Tuesday and Ashley Ridge High School’s will be held Wednesday.
All the graduations, including Monday's, will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.
