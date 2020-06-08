Ten Chants Named to 2010-19 Big South Football All-Decade Team

Ross was a 2015 AFCA All-American and a two-time finalist for the Walter Payton Award (2014 and 2015), awarded to the nation’s best FCS offensive player. He was named the 2014 Big South Offensive Player of the Year and was a three-time All-Big South first team selection having earned the honor in 2013, 2014, and 2015. A six-time Big South Player of the Week pick, Ross was the 2015 Big South Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year and earned a spot on the 2015 Big South All-Academic Team. He leads the Big South in 300-yard total offensive games with 16 for his career, is the conference’s career leader in total offense with 11,482 yards, and is the only player in Big South history to have more than one 3,000-yard passing season with three over his career. He is also the Big South’s single-season leader in total offensive yards with 4,080, passing yards with 3,389, and pass completions with 217, all coming in 2014.