Walterboro man surrenders to deputies for Dorchester Co. shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Walterboro man has surrendered to deputies for a shooting in Dorchester County.
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say 25-year-old Malik George surrendered to them in Summerville.
He was charged with attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
George had a bond hearing Monday afternoon and was given a $110,000 cash/surety bond.
“George is still incarcerated at this time,” DCSO officials said Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the early morning hours of May 22 on Highway 61 near Three Sisters.
“The victim suffered a wound to his hip,” the sheriff’s office said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.