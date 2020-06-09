Charleston Police create webpage for riot arrests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is now posting information online about current arrests relating to the May 30 riot in downtown Charleston.
As of Tuesday morning, the page listed four people who have been arrested.
One of them, Kelsey Jackson, faces a total of 10 charges including inciting a riot and third-degree arson.
Another man, Abraham Jenkins, faces eight charges including inciting a riot, third-degree arson and assault and battery.
Both Jackson and Jenkins are accused of burning a Charleston police cruiser, the site states.
The remaining two face two charges each.
Police say they have identified several people involved in the riot that left property vandalized and businesses looted and that multiple arrest warrants are still pending.
The page will be updated as additional arrests are made, police say.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.