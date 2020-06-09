Coroners taking extra steps for safety during COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The state health department is now reporting more than 550 South Carolinians have died because of COVID-19.
Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers and his staff are already careful and cognizant of germs and microbes when responding to death calls. During the pandemic this year, they’ve modified how they work at scenes.
At a home death, for example, they ask family and caregivers a long list of questions before even going inside
"If any of the answers are yes, then we back off. We have everybody come out of the residence. We go into full protection mode. A mask, face shield, shoe covers, and a tyvex suit," Brouthers said.
For any case where they suspect coronavirus is even slightly possible, he says they take a post-mortem nasal swab for DHEC.
"The chances of a coroner being exposed to a COVID-19 patient is remote. Most of these people are going to seek medical attention long before it gets to the point it causes their death," Brouthers said.
He said coroners don't typically have to respond to hospital deaths unless they need to investigate.
They still get information about those deaths and certify death certificates.
We asked how COVID-19 is marked on a death certificate.
Is it the actual cause of death or a contributing factor?
“The guidance we’re getting from CDC and SC DHEC is - when you go to certify a death certificate, the primary cause of death should be whatever symptom they had," Brouthers explained. "For instance, respiratory failure due to pneumonia due to COVID-19. COVID-19 should never be on that top line as the official cause of death.”
The cause of death would be whatever deadly symptom it caused in the person.
SC DHEC's guidance for coroners and medical examiners states that it's up to each county's coroner to determine when to do post-mortem testing.
We asked if that meant we could potentially be missing cases if a coroner decided not to swab.
“I think that’s unlikely,” Brouthers said. “Coroner A in this county isn’t altogether different from Coroner B. We take most of our guidance from the Coroner’s Association speaking in one voice for all of us to hear.”
