Daily storm chance all week long!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture will continue to be in place across the Southeast for remainder of the week leading to daily chances of showers and storms. We’ll see more sunshine over the next couple days than we saw yesterday which will allow temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80s inland, with low to mid 80s for highs at the beaches. The heat index will peak in the 90s, close to 100 degrees. Make sure you are staying hydrated and keep an eye to the sky for the chance of storms. By Thursday and Friday, the storms should be confined to inland areas during the afternoon and evening hours. A few of these storms may be on the strong to severe side.