Deputies searching for man who broke into Waffle House and made himself something to eat

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who broke into a Waffle House and made himself something to eat.
Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at the location on 3693 Highway 17 Bypass on Murrells Inlet on Sunday.
Deputies released pictures of a man they say entered the restaurant through the front door of the closed business.
A report states the suspect sat in a booth then walked to the food storage area and proceeded to prepare food to eat.
“He repeated the process two more times before leaving with some sani-gloves,” GCSO officials said.
Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.
