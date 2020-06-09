Goose Creek considering loan program for small businesses

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Goose Creek wants to help its small business community get back on its feet after the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are creating a loan program called "Kickstart the Creek" to help small businesses in town that were hurt by the pandemic.
"It's tough you know because these local businesses represent people's livelihoods and they are important neighbors for us," Matt Brady, Economic Development Director said. "So that's kind of what was the impetus for us trying to find a way to help them out."
The city is partnering with the Charleston Local Development Corporation, a non-profit that lends money to small businesses.
The money will come from the City of Goose Creek, and the Charleston LDC will help administer the money.
The loans will vary based on need from $2,500 to $25,000. The money is intended to fund working capital, like paying rent, electricity, and getting small businesses back on their feet.
In order to qualify, the city and the Charleston LDC will look for downward trends from last year to this year to determine if the company has been hurt by the pandemic. Companies must have 25 employees or less and be located in the city.
Brady also says the amount of money a company gets will come down to what their needs are. The Charleston LDC will review the loan applications and examine the companies ability to pay the loan back.
"We've had a lot of conversations with businesses here in town and really across the region and you know there have been financial packages from the federal government and those have been great. But, what we kept hearing was that there was still a need for working capital and this was the solution we thought we be kind of best immediately and long term," Brady said.
Tuesday's council meeting is open to the public and business owners can express their concerns. That meeting is at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Brady says he got positive feedback about this program from council in workshop. If approved Tuesday night, he hopes to start giving these loans out at the end of this month or by the beginning of July.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.