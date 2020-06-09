LOOK HERE: Primary election results

Based on the numbers in so far, South Carolina has tripled the previous record of absentee ballots cast for a statewide primary. More than 182,000 absentee ballots were issued across the state for this primary, compared with the previous record of 60,000. While we aren’t likely to break the overall record, election officials say we could break the record for percentage of ballots cast by absentee, but that will depend on how many people show up at the polls.