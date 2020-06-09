LOOK HERE: Primary election results

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Polls closed for the statewide South Carolina primary election at 7 p.m.
This primary promised to be different in terms of the number of people actually voting in-person because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Based on the numbers in so far, South Carolina has tripled the previous record of absentee ballots cast for a statewide primary. More than 182,000 absentee ballots were issued across the state for this primary, compared with the previous record of 60,000. While we aren’t likely to break the overall record, election officials say we could break the record for percentage of ballots cast by absentee, but that will depend on how many people show up at the polls.
At least check in the Tri-County area, Charleston County had 19,603 absentee votes while Berkeley County had 6,269 and Dorchester County had 5,100. Dorchester County election officials said this is the largest by-mail turnout in a Dorchester County primary, about five times more than in a normal primary.
To view the latest primary results, click this link and make sure to select either statewide or county races.
You can toggle the Auto-Update function “on” (green) so that the numbers will automatically update as votes are counted.
Some voters may have faced a challenge in finding their polling place. About 250 polling places across the state, and about 50 or so in Lowcountry counties, had to be changed. Most of those changes were because of concerns about the coronavirus, although in some cases, state election officials said a shortage of poll managers would likely force some counties to consolidate polling locations.
In the Lowcountry, Charleston County had the most, with changes made to polling place locations in 20 precincts.
Anyone who was in line at 7 p.m. when the polls officially close will still be allowed to vote.
