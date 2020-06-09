Mail-in ballots in Charleston County surpasses 2016 presidential election’s

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County elections officials say mail-in/absentee ballots for today’s primary election has surpassed the 2016 presidential election’s mail-in/absentee ballots.
In November, there were around 17,000. This month there are around 21,500.
Officials say it’s not even comparable to past primaries.
Lines at polling locations in Charleston County have been moving Tuesday afternoon.
However, there was a delay at West Ashley Middle School. Some said they waited more than an hour.
County officials said the machines and poll workers had to move everything to another part of the building, but the problems were quickly addressed.
As for the rest of the county, election officials say there haven’t been too many problems, and it’s been a fairly quiet day and that may be because they’ve seen record mail-in and absentee ballots.
