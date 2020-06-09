Man accused in UofSC student’s 2019 killing expected to seek bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - The man facing charges of murder and kidnapping in the March 2019 killing of a University of South Carolina student is expected to face a bond court judge Tuesday.
Nathaniel Rowland was arrested in March 2019 and charged with the murder and kidnapping of Samantha Josephson. He was later charged with failure to stop for police and a drug charge.
Josephson, a senior at UofSC was reported missing on March 29, 2019, after she left a bar at Five Points in Columbia. Friends said she was waiting for an Uber ride she requested, but police said Josephson got into the wrong vehicle. Turkey farmers who were hunting on private property in New Zion found her body in a wooded area of Clarendon County.
Rowland was arrested on March 30, 2019.
According to an arrest warrant for Rowland, Josephson had “numerous wounds evident on multiple parts of her body to include her head, neck, face, upper body, leg, and foot.”
The Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office said Rowland will appear before a circuit court judge at 9:30 a.m. where he is expected to request bond be set.
Rowland is expected to appear before a judge via videoconferencing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WIS/WCSC. All rights reserved.