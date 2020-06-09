New hire at Dorchester District 2 let go after investigation into social media posts

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new hire with Dorchester District 2 has been let go following an investigation into social media posts reportedly attributed to this person.
The district released a statement Tuesday night regarding a situation they describe as involving recent social media posts allegedly attributed to a new hire for the 2020-2021 school year.
“The district Personnel Department, who has been investigating this situation, has confirmed that this individual is no longer affiliated with the district in any capacity,” the district said.
The district did not elaborate what the social media posts contained.
'The district regrets the pain and concern this situation has caused, especially to our students and families," the district continued in a statement. “Our district has a strong commitment to embracing diversity, equity, and fostering the relationships we have among all students, families, and community members. We strongly believe that students and adults should experience respect and caring within the school community every day.”
