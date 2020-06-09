Nine candidates running for Colleton County Sheriff

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nine candidates are looking to fill the position of Colleton County Sheriff.
There are five Republicans and four Democrats competing for the post.
The Democratic candidates are Alyssa Bodison, Arthur Jordan, Harold Ray Lowery, Pink Regalado and Otis Rhodes.
The Republican candidates are Anthony Buchanan, Mark Cobb, Buddy Hill, Dolphus Pinckney, and Craig Stivender.
Following Tuesday’s election, the candidates will be narrowed down to two who will be on the November ballot.
Candidates will need to secure 50 percent of the vote plus 1 vote in order to win the primary outright, otherwise there will be a runoff election to see who will move on to November.
Former Sheriff, R.A Strickland was arrested last year on domestic violence charges before he was hit with even more charges for allegedly abusing the office.
In court, he was accused of forcing his staff members to do personal errands for him.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.