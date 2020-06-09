Parents plea for info in cold murder case: ‘You took my daughter’s life, she didn’t do anything wrong’

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Walterboro say the murder case of a teenager has gone cold, and her parents are pleading for information to solve it.
Investigators say 18-year old Erica Caldwell was not the intended target when she was gunned down outside a home in March 2018.
“You took my daughter’s life, she didn’t do anything to deserve it,” Caldwell’s mother Kam Baker said during an interview on Tuesday.
Kam and the victim’s father, Kevin Baker, are still feeling the pain knowing that Erica’s killer is still out there.
Police say it happened on March 28, 2018 on Savage Street. According to investigators, Erica was standing outside a house with several other people when someone walked up and started shooting. She and two others were hit.
Erica was the only one who didn’t survive, she died at the hospital.
“They let me back to see her and she was just on the table lifeless,” Kam said.
Investigators say Caldwell was in the wrong place at the wrong time and that the bullets were meant for someone else.
“He didn’t care who it hit, he just shot where he knew that the house was,” Kam said.
Police say even with so many witnesses to the shooting no one has come to them with any information that might solve Erica’s murder.
The Bakers are not surprised.
“Do I think that someone knows? Yeah. I think there’s multiple people that know. The problem is that If someone comes forward there’s gonna be retaliation,” Kevin said.
“There’s the expression snitches get stitches. I hear it often especially in this county,” Kam said.
While they wait and hope for a break in the case, the Bakers want to remember Erica for her love of family and her smile.
“It’s always that smile, you know that,” Kevin said with tears in his eyes. “All you would ever see is her teeth and eyelashes because she would say ‘Cheese,’ it would just be eyelashes,” Kam said.
They have happy memories of a daughter gone too soon.
At the same time, the Bakers are hoping Erica’s killer will have a conscience and go to the police.
“But I will say this, every week I pray for him, I really do. I pray that some how, some way, that he will come forward and do what’s right,” Kevin said.
Anyone with information on Erica Caldwell’s murder should call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.
You don’t have to give your name and could earn a $1,000 reward.
