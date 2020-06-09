Police searching for man missing since Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 34-year-old man.
Joseph Fossick was last seen Friday at approximately 1 p.m. leaving his home after an argument with his wife, police say.
He does not have vehicle transportation and left on foot and his cell phone was turned off, police say.
He stands 6-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 250 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Sgt. J. Glenn at 843-740-5894.
