Polling at elementary school in Colleton Co. temporarily closes due to COVID-19 case
A polling place at an elementary school in Colleton County temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 case, according to State Sen. Margie Matthews. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff | June 9, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT - Updated June 9 at 8:12 PM

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A polling at an elementary school in Colleton County temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 case, according to State Sen. Margie Matthews.

Matthews said someone with the virus pulled up in a car at Hendersonville Elementary School for curbside voting, and a passenger went in to tell poll workers so they could bring a ballot out.

According to Matthews, because the passenger went inside the school, officials closed for about an hour, sanitized, and then reopened.

