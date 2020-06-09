Polling at elementary school in Colleton Co. temporarily closes due to COVID-19 case

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A polling at an elementary school in Colleton County temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 case, according to State Sen. Margie Matthews.
Matthews said someone with the virus pulled up in a car at Hendersonville Elementary School for curbside voting, and a passenger went in to tell poll workers so they could bring a ballot out.
According to Matthews, because the passenger went inside the school, officials closed for about an hour, sanitized, and then reopened.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.