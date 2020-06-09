Summerville postpones Fourth of July fireworks

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Town of Summerville officials confirmed they have postponed plans for Fourth of July fireworks.
Town spokesperson Mary Edwards says there is no new date as yet.
Summerville becomes the latest Lowcountry community to call off plans for July 4 fireworks.
The Isle of Palms, Folly Beach, North Charleston and Patriot's Point have all canceled their fireworks displays in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
At last check, Goose Creek officials said they still planned to hold their fireworks celebration, adding their plans were still tentative and could change.
