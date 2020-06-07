Unsettled Pattern: A few showers and storms possible each afternoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trough is lingering to the west and a front should approach mid-week. Ahead of this activity, some scattered, heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon hours. Humidity levels will stay high through this time and will help temperatures feel like its in the mid 90s- stay hydrated! The greatest chance for more scattered rain and thunderstorms will arrive Thursday and Friday as the front nears the area. Look for more clouds by the end of the work week. The front should stall out and keep the chance for rain elevated Saturday with a slight chance Sunday. There is no completely dry day expected, but some cooler air will be noticeable during the morning hours this weekend and early next week.