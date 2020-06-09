Voters deciding who will be their nominee for U.S. Senate in November

Sen. Lindsey Graham called the death of George Floyd "a stain on law enforcement." (Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff | June 9, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT - Updated June 9 at 6:35 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Across the state, Republican voters are deciding who will be their nominee for the U.S. senate in November.

The incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing three challengers: Duke Buckner, Michael Lapierre and Joe Reynolds.

Tonight's winner will appear on the November ballot against democratic candidate Jaime Harrison.

Graham is the favorite but all three challengers said they believe they have what it takes to beat him and then win in November.

Joe Reynolds (top left), Duke Buckner (top right), Michael LaPierre (bottom left) and Senator Lindsey Graham (bottom right). (Source: Joe Reynolds, Duke Buckner, Michael LaPierre, WMBF News)

