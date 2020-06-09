Voters deciding who will be their nominee for U.S. Senate in November

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Across the state, Republican voters are deciding who will be their nominee for the U.S. senate in November.
The incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing three challengers: Duke Buckner, Michael Lapierre and Joe Reynolds.
Tonight's winner will appear on the November ballot against democratic candidate Jaime Harrison.
Graham is the favorite but all three challengers said they believe they have what it takes to beat him and then win in November.
