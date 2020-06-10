Charleston creates special committee to handle racial inequity

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston has created a new committee to focus on tackling racial inequity. The Special Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation aims to help the city identify issues and make change.
The plan is to have five council members and six community members review the city’s policies, practices, and budget. They will then make recommendations to the full council and the mayor.
City councilman Jason Sakran will be the co-chair of the committee, along with councilman William Dudley Gregorie.
" We might come out of that and have some really tangible recommendations that might require some additional resource allocations and it might require policy changes, " Sakran said.
They will be taking a look at everything from housing, education, and policing.
The ordinance that established the committee mentions racial bias audits and recruitment policies as well as the city's 2018 apology for slavery.
City council members say this is a continuation of the city’s progress, but local activists believe little has been done with departments that have been created for this issue.
Mika Gadsden is a local activist and podcast host. She says the city could be doing a lot more to help communities of color, specifically black communities.
“This is for me another empty step towards progress. We need substantive policy change, we don’t need more bureaucracy, we don’t need more panels.” Gadsden said. “We know what the issues are here in Charleston, it’s time for us to address them head-on.”
She says the city needs to come up with a plan that uses readily available funds to support these Charleston communities.
“I’m ready to see the city, I’m ready to see the mayor, the visitor’s bureau all act in the best interest of all of its citizens,” Gadsden said. “That means making Charleston accessible for black people, people living in the margins, and everyone.”
Council will be meeting Friday, June 12 for the first time. They hope to have a plan of action within the next 90 days.
