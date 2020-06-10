Charleston Police arrest 4 more people in connection with May 30 riot

Charleston Police arrest 4 more people in connection with May 30 riot
Charleston Police say they have arrested four more people in connection with the May 30 riot downtown. (Source: Gray News)
By Live 5 Web Staff | June 10, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 1:51 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have arrested four additional suspects in connection with the riots that ended a day of protests related to the death of George Floyd on May 30.

The four arrested on Wednesday are:

  • Cordello Allen Fabers, of Charleston, charged with burglary 2nd degree (violent).
  • Tearra Na-asia Guthrie, of Charleston, charge with arson 3rd degree.
  • Lauren Courtney Hill, of St. Stephen, charged with burglary 2nd degree (violent).
  • Maurice Terrell Gilliard, of North Charleston, charged with assault and battery 2nd degree.

Police spokesman Charles Francis said all four are expected to have a bond hearing Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.