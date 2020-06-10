Cold front to squeeze out plenty of rain over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will be sliding into the area over the next few days increasing the clouds and increasing the chance of rain. Today will be a hot and humid day with plenty of sunshine. We will see a few showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be near 90 degrees inland, with mid 80s at the beaches. Heat index values will top out close to 100 degrees.
Clouds will increase tomorrow as the cold front approaches from the west. Showers and storms will be more numerous tomorrow afternoon compared to today. This front will park itself over our region Friday through the weekend with a decent chance of daily rains through the weekend.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.
SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.
SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.
