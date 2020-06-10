Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash near Summerville

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash near Summerville
A Summerville man died Monday when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with two other vehicles, the coroner said. (Source: Gray News)
By Patrick Phillips | June 10, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT - Updated June 10 at 10:12 AM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office says a Summerville man was killed Monday when the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a crash with two other vehicles.

Travis Wesley Dewitt, 33, died when his motorcycle hit two vehicles, one of which was a head-on collision, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

The accident happened on Old Orangeburg Road, Brouthers said.

Dewitt died at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.