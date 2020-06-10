Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash near Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office says a Summerville man was killed Monday when the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a crash with two other vehicles.
Travis Wesley Dewitt, 33, died when his motorcycle hit two vehicles, one of which was a head-on collision, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
The accident happened on Old Orangeburg Road, Brouthers said.
Dewitt died at the scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
