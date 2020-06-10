Fewer children getting vaccinated during pandemic, doctors fear resurgence of other deadly diseases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors across the country say they have seen fewer infants and children getting much-needed vaccines and check-ups.
“For the infants that typically get the two, four or six-month vaccines, there are potentially a large number of babies or children out there who are either behind on their vaccine schedule or haven’t been vaccinated,” Division Chief of Pediatric Critical Care at MUSC Children’s Health Dr. Elizabeth Mack said. "We think the pandemic is scary? There’s a whole host of vaccine-preventable diseases out there.”
Those early vaccines protect children from diseases like hepatitis, polio, rubella, measles and mumps. Check-ups for infants and children can also show warning signs for others issues that may be discovered by evaluating a child’s weight and height.
Across the United States, the number of babies getting vaccinations has dropped to about a fifth of the pre-pandemic level according to the Centers for Disease Control.
"There’s obviously fear that people have going into public places, especially places where there are sick people,” Mack added. However, she said if children are not vaccinated, those serious, deadly diseases could make a resurgence.
“That is a particular nightmare that we do not look forward to,” she added. “We’re not going to be free of COVID-19 any time soon, but we do want to be free of all the vaccine-preventable diseases.”
Mack says the time is now to call your child’s pediatrician to get up-to-date on vaccines and check-ups. Most doctor’s offices have policies in place to protect patients.
