Gamecocks Mlodzinski Picked by Pirates on the First Day of the MLB Draft

SECAUCUS, N.J. - University of South Carolina redshirt sophomore pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski was selected in competitive balance round A by the Pittsburgh Pirates on the first day of the 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft Wednesday night (June 10). Mlodzinski was the 31st overall pick in the draft and the highest Gamecock picked in the draft since Clarke Schmidt went No. 16 to the New York Yankees in 2017.
Mlodzinski, a Hilton Head, S.C., native, was 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25.1 innings pitched in the CoVID-19-shortened 2020 season. He combined on a shutout in the 10-0 Opening Day win over Holy Cross (Feb. 14), going seven innings in the victory. He struck out six in seven innings against Northwestern on Feb. 21 and earned the win in 5.1 innings pitched with five strikeouts against Cornell (March 6). Injury cut his sophomore season short, when he made three starts, striking out 11 in 10.2 innings pitched. He made 19 appearances in his freshman season of 2018, earning the win in the Greenville Regional championship game against UNC Wilmington.
The MLB Draft will conclude on Thursday night (June 11) with rounds 2-5. The draft will be televised on ESPN and MLB Network beginning at 5 p.m.
South Carolina Selections in the 2020 MLB Draft
Rd (Pick) Name Team
CBA (31) Carmen Mlodzinski Pittsburgh Pirates
All-Time First Round/Supplemental/Competitive Balance A MLB Draft Selections
Year Name Overall Team
2020 Carmen Mlodzinski$ No. 31 Pirates
2017 Clarke Schmidt No. 16 Yankees
2011 Jackie Bradley Jr.* No. 40 Red Sox
2008 Justin Smoak No. 11 Rangers
2008 Reese Havens No. 22 Mets
2004 Landon Powell No. 24 A's
2004 Matt Campbell No. 29 Royals
2002 Drew Meyer No. 10 Rangers
1999 Brian Roberts* No. 50 Orioles
1998 Adam Everett No. 12 Red Sox
1990 Brian Williams* No. 31 Astros
1985 Mike Cook No. 19 Angels
1982 Joe Kucharski No. 24 Orioles
1977 Randy Martz No. 12 Cubs
1974 Eddie Ford No. 20 Red Sox
*Supplemental Pick
$Competitive Balance A Pick
Earl Bass, Garry Hancock and Joe McCarthy all were first round picks in the Secondary Phase drafts.