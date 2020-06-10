Johns Island neighborhood asking for help in clearing May tornado damage

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors in a Johns Island community say they are frustrated as debris and damage is still left behind following a confirmed tornado last month.
The National Weather Service reported an EF-1 tornado touched down during severe storms on May 20.
During the storm, a large tree fell through Gail Petit’s home.
“I went wow, there’s a tree on it. It didn’t hit me at first and then all of a sudden it hit me and I started crying,” Petit said. “We just don’t know when you leave your house if you know you’re going to come back to one with a tornado.”
Petit said she does not have homeowners insurance and has reached out to the Charleston County and South Carolina Emergency Management Divisions for help.
“The confusion is with trying to find assistance for help and where to go and how to start the process,” Petit said.
Officials with SCEMD say a storm has to render at least 100 homes unlivable in order to request emergency federal funding.
“Residents with damage should first contact their insurance companies and file a claim,” Derrec Becker with SCEMD said. “Homeowners insurance will always be the first step to disaster recovery.”
If a homeowner does not have insurance, they can call 211 or visit online to get connected with volunteer organizations to help.
But Petit, and other neighbors say the concerns extend beyond their homes and onto the roads.
“Debris is all over the side of the road waiting to be picked up and everybody in the neighborhood has called several places,” Petit said.
“You come around here and see piles of branches and trees up six and 7 feet and they just have been sitting there, blocking everyone’s way,” neighbor Bryce Edwards said. “Everyone has to get around each other to get past. It’s just gotten more of a pain to be around here”
According to Charleston county officials, debris and trash collection in unincorporated areas is left up to an independent company, Republic Services.
The company has not responded to requests for comment on the debris cleanup.
Despite frustrations, neighbor Donnie Worsham said he has been encouraged to see the community work together to clean their streets.
“It appears though the neighbors banded together and helped clean up those real big trees right in the middle of the road,” Worsham said. “I saw a lot of neighbors with a lot of chainsaws.”
For now, Petit says she has made contact with SCEMD and is waiting to hear back on any volunteer assistance available.
“I’ve tried to do all this on my own and I just get overwhelmed, very overwhelmed,” Petit said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.