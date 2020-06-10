Kickoff times set for CSU football’s 2020 home schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Kickoff times for all five 2020 home football games have been determined, as announced by CSU Athletics officials on Wednesday afternoon.
The Buccaneers' 2020 home slate will be under the lights this season as all five games will kickoff at 6 p.m. as CSU looks to continue to maximize attendance and the growth surrounding the CSU football program.
CSU opens the 2020 season at home with a 6 p.m. kickoff against North Greenville on September 5. The following weekend features a rematch of last season's opener as the Buccaneers welcome Furman to Buccaneer Field on September 12.
After a month on the road, CSU welcomes Gardner-Webb for the Bucs Big South home opener on October 17. Homecoming is the following weekend as the Buccaneers welcome future Big South foe North Alabama on October 24.
The Bucs will recognize their 2020 seniors on November 7 as CSU hosts Kennesaw State at Buccaneer Field.
CSU boasts a 29-9 mark at Buccaneer Field over the past eight seasons. The Bucs continue to make enhancements to the game day experience with the addition of a new 52' Daktronics Video Scoreboard that featured live, in-game action, as well as updated statistics and advertisements throughout the game, as well as other game day elements including food trucks, inflatables, and fireworks.
CSU also hosted a series of Lowcountry Appreciation Days recognizing the mayors of Hanahan, Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, North Charleston, and Summerville, as well as members of youth leagues, first responders and other constituents of the various communities.
Ticket information, including season ticket packages and single-game ticket prices will be announced in the coming weeks. The promotions calendar for the 2020 football season will also be released at a later date. Away game tickets, if available, will go on sale at a later date.
2020 Charleston Southern Football Schedule
Date Opponent Time
Sept. 5 North Greenville 6 p.m.
Sept. 12 Furman 6 p.m.
Sept. 19 at The Citadel 6 p.m.
Oct. 3 at Arkansas TBA
Oct. 10 at Campbell* 1 p.m.
Oct. 17 Gardner-Webb* 6 p.m.
Oct. 24 North Alabama (Homecoming) 6 p.m.
Oct. 31 at Monmouth* TBA
Nov. 7 Kennesaw State* 6 p.m.
Nov. 14 at Mercer TBA
Nov. 21 at Hampton* 1 p.m.