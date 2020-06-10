LIST: Runoffs required for primary races too close to call

LIST: Runoffs required for primary races too close to call
Voters will return to the polls on June 23 for a runoff election for some races. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | June 10, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 3:01 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For some of the races in Tuesday’s statewide primaries, the results were not close enough to declare a winner.

Click here to check the results. Be sure to select statewide or county races from the dropdown menu.

That means the following races will have a runoff election:

Tri-County

House 99 (R) (Charleston & Berkeley Counties)

  • Mark Smith
  • David Herndon

Senate 39 (D) (Berkeley & Dorchester Counties)

  • Vernon Stephens
  • Cindy Evans

HD 109 (D) Charleston County

  • James Johnson
  • Deon Tedder

HD 115 (D) Charleston County

  • Carol Tempel
  • Spencer Wetmore

Charleston County Council 3 (D)

  • Rob Wehrman
  • Jesse Williams

Georgetown County

There may be an audit or recount for the Council District 2 race, which could mean a runoff. That is expected to be confirmed by Thursday morning.

The runoff election will be held on June 23.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.