LIST: Runoffs required for primary races too close to call

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For some of the races in Tuesday’s statewide primaries, the results were not close enough to declare a winner.
That means the following races will have a runoff election:
House 99 (R) (Charleston & Berkeley Counties)
- Mark Smith
- David Herndon
Senate 39 (D) (Berkeley & Dorchester Counties)
- Vernon Stephens
- Cindy Evans
HD 109 (D) Charleston County
- James Johnson
- Deon Tedder
HD 115 (D) Charleston County
- Carol Tempel
- Spencer Wetmore
Charleston County Council 3 (D)
- Rob Wehrman
- Jesse Williams
There may be an audit or recount for the Council District 2 race, which could mean a runoff. That is expected to be confirmed by Thursday morning.
The runoff election will be held on June 23.
