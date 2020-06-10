MacMillan announces addition of den Dekker to the CSU baseball coaching staff

"The more I spoke with Matt the more I knew he was the right coach for our players at CSU," MacMillan shared. "His time at Florida as a player and assistant yielded excellent results, and his Major League Baseball career earned him great respect from all that he came in contact with on a daily basis. The strong recommendations he received, his understanding of the importance of building relationships with our players; and both his knowledge and verbiage for hitting and outfield play made a lasting impression on me. He's a Christian, a champion, a tireless worker, and a rising star."